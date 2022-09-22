In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2022, Tupelo High School students receive bottled water from administration as they wait in the south parking lot after the school was placed on lockdown for a bomb threat.
TUPELO • For the second day in a row, a bomb threat is being investigated at Tupelo High School.
The school was placed on a partial lockdown at 11:46 a.m. due to a digital threat, TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis said in a statement.
At 12:01 p.m., the partial lockdown was lifted following a thorough assessment by law enforcement agencies, the district said.
Teachers were alerted to a threat sent by text message to one student, which was shared further in group messages.
A text reading "ATTENTION! TODAY AT 12 TODAY YALL BETTER BE AT HOME BECAUSE IM BLOWING UP TUPELO HIGHSCHOOL! THEY CANT STOP ME TODAY" was sent from a phone number with a California area code.
Yesterday, THS students, faculty and staff were evacuated at 8 a.m. after a bomb threat was reported at the school.
The Tupelo Public School District and Tupelo Police Department searched the campus and students were allowed to reenter the school as buildings were cleared, and all students and staff returned to class by 10:05 a.m.
