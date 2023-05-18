Parkway Reading file

In this file photo from September 2019, Dexter Babbit, a first grader at Parkway Elementary School, reads “Biscuit Goes to School” to Rose Trigg.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Thursday that 76.3% of third graders passed the initial third grade reading assessment given this spring for the 2022-23 school year.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you