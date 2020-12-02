TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District teachers had the opportunity Wednesday afternoon to chat with Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and Sen. Chad McMahan about the pros and cons of a balanced “year-round” school calendar.
McMahan, a Republican lawmaker from Guntown who represents District 6, said he thinks state leaders will broach the subject of balanced calendars during the next legislative session which begins in January 2021.
“This is something I feel like we’re going to be voting on this year in the Mississippi State Senate,” McMahan said. “But I want to assure each of you as an educator that I will not vote for anything that mandates any type of calendar on the school systems, on the superintendents or principals or on you as educators.”
Any legislation McMahan claimed he’d support would give local school boards the opportunity to decide if they would like to implement a balanced calendar.
“What’s working well here in Tupelo may not work well in Greenwood,” he said, adding that he doesn’t support mandating schools adopt specific calendars.
“We will not force this on anyone,” the senator said. “This is just giving school systems the authority to modify the school year if they would like to.”
McMahan discussed the nearby Corinth School District’s modified school calendar, which was implemented five years ago as part of its District of Innovation plan. Corinth’s calendar model follows a 45/15 day schedule, where students attend school for nine weeks and are off for three weeks, with some slight variations. While school days are spread out, no instructional days have been added to the existing 180-day school year.
Exact details of the balanced calendar would be up to the discretion of each individual school district.
McMahan said there would likely be one to two years of discussion before any changes were implemented, even at a district level. No decision to drastically change the existing school calendar will be made on a whim, he said.
“I want to give you guys every tool, every asset, every flexibility that we can provide to allow you to provide at your maximum peak and to educate our young folks," McMahan told Tupelo’s teachers.
More than 280 of the district’s teachers and administrators joined the virtual meeting, asking questions about topics ranging from the academic benefit of a balanced calendar to the effect it would have on extracurricular activities and other programs.
McMahan shared a report from the Southern Regional Education Board saying, “there is no data showing that a modified school calendar year works any better than the current agrarian school year.”
“There is no data that supports it in either direction,” McMahan said.
Since implementing the year-round calendar, Corinth School District’s graduation rate has risen.
Although Picou told teachers the district is not actively pursuing the move to a balanced calendar, he said he wanted to give employees the opportunity to ask McMahan questions and hear more about the topic during Wednesday’s forum.
“We aren’t anywhere near close to going to this calendar,” Picou told teachers. “Our goal today is just to find out what you all think about it.”
If a balanced calendar were ever to be adopted by TPSD, the exact details would be decided by the district’s calendar committee and recommended to the school board for a vote following in-depth conversations with community stakeholders.
“This is a conversation we will extend into the community and see if it’s the right thing to do for Tupelo,” Picou said. “There’s a lot of pros and cons that have to be balanced. It’ll be a much larger conversation before any decisions are made, and we hope to carry all the teachers, principals and staff along the way with us in the conversation.”