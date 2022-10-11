Tim Scott

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott plans to discuss efforts to advance American liberties this Friday, Oct. 14, at the University of Mississippi.

 COURTESY

OXFORD • U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, will be the keynote speaker for the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom speaker series at the University of Mississippi this Friday, Oct. 14. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus