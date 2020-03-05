JACKSON - A bill revising licensure requirements for aspiring teachers was unanimously approved by the Mississippi Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 2511 would ease the requirements for student admission to a school of education to earn a standard license.
It would change the requirements for both the traditional approved program route and nontraditional teaching route via the Teach Mississippi Institute, which is a MDE-accredited alternate route program for college graduates seeking teacher certification.
The bill would allow college students to enter a school of education if they have achieved a 21 ACT score, 3.0 grade point average on pre-major coursework or a passing score on the Praxis Core, the test that is traditionally used in teacher certification programs.
The law currently requires a 21 ACT score and 2.75 grade point average in content coursework.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said more than 50 school districts in the state are facing a critical teacher shortage this year and many other districts face shortages in specific subject areas like special education and math.
“This bill will open up the pipeline of teachers flowing through our universities and colleges to help address this dire situation,” Hosemann said.
Mississippi Association of Educators president Erica Jones said it's critical that the state take bold steps to address the steady decline of students enrolling in Mississippi's colleges' and universities' teacher education programs.
"We obviously want to recruit Mississippi's best and brightest to our profession but the current teacher education program admission requirements are simply too stringent," Jones said. "It is imperative that students with a desire to teach are provided an opportunity to do so, and this alteration to the program entry requirements will do just that."
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said he supports anything the state legislature can do to help teachers get certified by the Mississippi Department of Education.
"Getting quality people certified to be educators is good," Magee said. "It’s up to us (as a district) to provide professional development, provide mentoring and provide support for young teachers."
Creating an easier pathway for people who want to be teachers is an important first step, Magee said.
The bill was sent to the Mississippi House of Representatives on Friday for consideration. If approved by the House, the changes will take effect on July 1, 2020.