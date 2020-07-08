FULTON - Several pathway programs are scheduled to begin Aug. 10 and 11 at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center.
They include Certified Nursing Assistant, Aug. 10 (Monday, Wednesday, 5-9 p.m.); Phlebotomy Technician, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m.); Pharmacy Technician, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.); Emergency Medical Technician, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 5-10 p.m.); Business Office Specialist, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m.); Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.); and Basics of Residential Wiring, Aug. 11 (Tuesday, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.)
ICC’s pathway programs are designed to prepare individuals with the high-performance skills necessary to enter the job market or to transition to an advanced related program at the College. Also, the programs equip students to become quality employees. Upon completion of the program of study, students earn a certificate of completion or appropriate credential.
For more specific program information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, jegammill@iccms.edu, or (662) 407-1529.