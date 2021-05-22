SHANNON • In her commencement speech to her fellow Shannon High School graduates, Saturday, salutatorian Brianna Arledge recalled a phrase her mother often told her:
"An arrow has to be pulled back in order to travel a far distance," she said from the podium on the school's football field.
She recalled starting senior year having gone through the difficulties during the pandemic, like having their junior year cut short at the drop of a hat.
"We were in a tight position and we never knew when we'd get back to our real normal," Arledge said. "We were held back by something we could not control, but do you know what happened? We made it. We fought through it. We had to fight through the criticism, stereotypes, unfairness and all the times we thought 'I just don't want to do this anymore.'"
Completing the metaphor, she said, "After being held back, we are going to be let go.
"So I wish you luck, my fellow arrows, as we all are finally released and fly," she said.
Valedictorian Jacob Lindsey, in his speech, left his fellow graduates with several encouraging thoughts.
"The accomplishment of your dreams and goals is only possible through dedication, passion and effort," he said. "Don't ever become easily discouraged. Believe in yourself and your dreams. Stay determined in the face of adversity and never let your fears hold you back."
In closing, he urged students to always remember the important role Shannon High School played in helping them to reach their many goals.
Family members and friends crowded in the stands cheered as Shannon's 124 Class of 2021 graduates crossed the field to receive their diplomas.
SHS Principal Dr. Jason Arledge said graduation is a "time-honored privilege" for every graduating class.
The memories made that day, he said, are ones the students who lived them will keep forever.
"Our students have faced a lot of trials, a lot of adversity, both pandemic related and not," Arledge said. "For them to show perseverance, to show resilience and to put forth the effort required to complete their high school career, that accomplishment should be celebrated and we’re really proud for them to have the opportunity for them to celebrate it in a traditional ceremony."