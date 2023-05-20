TUPELO — Shannon High School's Class of 2023 seniors were honored during a Saturday afternoon ceremony at Cadence Bank Arena.
After all 112 graduates took their seats, they were welcomed by classmate Iris Velazquez.
"We have put a lot of hard work to get to where we are today," Velazquez said. "We sit here looking forward, not backward, to see what the future brings us. Thank you all for coming out to celebrate this day with the graduating Class of 2023."
During the salutatorian's speech, Kortlyn Wells congratulated her classmates on reaching one of the major milestones of their lives.
"No matter what your plans are, remember this is your book," Wells said. "You are the one who decides what is written on the next page. This is your next chapter."
She wrapped up her speech by quoting 2 Chronicles 15:7, which reads "But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded."
Valedictorian Alanna Arledge encouraged her classmates to fall in love with living and to always treat themselves with respect.
"I hope all of your future experiences after high school are filled with love and happiness," Arledge said. "Not to say that you won't face difficult times or that you haven't faced them already."
She then shared her favorite piece of advice, which also served as her senior quote: a line from a book by Sarah J. Maas that reads, "Only you can decide what breaks you."
Student awards were announced by Shannon principal Dr. Jason Arledge before Shannon's Class of 2023 crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.
The ceremony included a memorial to Jakobe Cooper, who died after collapsing at football practice in June 2020 ahead of his sophomore year. A photograph along with a cap and gown were placed in a chair to the left of the stage in his honor.
After singing the Shannon High School alma mater and a benediction by Samuel Crumble, the graduates tossed caps into the air as the ceremony concluded.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.