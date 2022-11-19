SHANNON — A few dozen freshmen at Shannon High School will soon be paired with adult volunteers as part of the Red Raider Family mentoring program.
Shannon High School principal Jason Arledge accepted a $5,000 check presented by the CREATE Foundation during the Lee County School Board meeting Monday night.
The grant was awarded as second prize for the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation’s “Night for a Hand Up” event in October.
"We want to see our students be successful because of parent and community involvement, and our Red Raider Family mentoring program is one of many avenues that we want to open up," Arledge said.
The funds will be used to pay for background checks for community volunteers and for reward incentives and field trips for participating students.
Shannon's ninth graders will receive one-on-one mentoring from parents, alumni and other volunteers from the community.
"We know that the students want additional adults involved in a positive way in their lives and this is a great opportunity to do that," Arledge said.
The school is currently targeting 40 to 50 ninth graders out of 144 total students in the freshman class that are in a non-traditional family setting and aren't receiving any additional supports, like an individualized educational plan (IEP) or seeing a support therapist.
The Red Raider Family program is designed to prevent students from falling through the cracks and to help them go from good to great academically, Arledge said.
It initially began at Shannon Middle School for seventh and eighth grade students during the 2017-18 school year when Arledge was assistant principal there.
"We saw some gains from those students," Arledge said. "In fact, out of the seventh and eighth graders who participated in the program and stayed at Shannon High School, 100% have either graduated or are on track to graduate this year."
When Arledge became principal of Shannon High in 2018, he worked to initiate the program for ninth graders until a loss of funding and the COVID-19 pandemic ended it in 2020.
Shannon High is currently recruiting volunteer mentors and will match them with students over the next few weeks so that visits can begin in January. After the school year is complete, mentors will have the option to remain with that student as they continue through high school or begin mentoring a new ninth grader next year, Arledge said.
Prospective volunteers can visit Shannon High School to sign up and be matched with one of the school's freshmen. After filling out a couple of volunteer forms, they'll visit the district office for a background check and fingerprinting.
“We invite parents, community volunteers and current Red Raider alumni to come to the school and be a mentor for one of our students," Arledge said. "The best chance we have to help our students succeed is to invest in their lives, one student at a time.”
