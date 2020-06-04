Bethany Flurry

FULTON - Recent Itawamba Community College graduate Bethany Michelle Flurry of Smithville has been selected as the recipient of a 2020 Radiology Technologist Scholarship.

Flurry’s honors include ICC’s Radiologic Technology award for 2020. She is a member of Cross Bound Church in Smithville. Her parents are Lisa Hester and Scott Flurry.

“I absolutely loved the (Radiologic Technology) program, and I learned so much,” Flurry said. “I am so grateful for ICC and all that it has taught me!”

The Mississippi Radiological Society offers an annual $400 scholarship to an outstanding student from each school of radiologic technology in Mississippi. Selection recommendations are based on academic excellence, sound moral character and financial need.

