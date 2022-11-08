TUPELO — The benefits and disadvantages of adopting a modified calendar were discussed Monday night during the first of several planned Tupelo Public School District community forums.
As the meeting kicked off, TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou stressed that no decision on changing the calendar has been made and that no decision will be made until exhausting every possible avenue of feedback.
"Changing anything is difficult," Picou said. "But if we're willing to trust each other and listen to each other, I really believe we can get to a positive place when it comes to change."
More than 50 community members, district employees and local leaders were in attendance for the discussion.
Picou explained a popular modified calendar model, often called a balanced or year-round calendar, which has four 45-day quarters with 15-day breaks in between, along with a 30-day break in summer rather than the traditional 60-day summer break.
There are also variations to the model alternating 60 days of learning and 20 days off or 90 days learning of and 30 days off, but no matter the calendar, they all still require only 180 days of classroom instruction for students.
All variations include intersessions that provide opportunities for remediation and enrichment, basically serving the same purpose as summer school through extra help and specialized program for either full or partial days.
He then highlighted differences between Tupelo's traditional calendar and Corinth School District's modified calendar. Corinth School District was the first in the state to move from a traditional calendar to a modified calendar in 2016.
Discussing key findings from research the district has done, Picou said the modified calendar's impact on student achievement is inconclusive, but there is strong evidence for the effectiveness of calendar changes that increase the overall length of the school year and cut down on summer learning loss that happens with a traditional calendar.
The additional costs associated with operating on a modified calendar presents a challenge. Research suggests a 3% increase in cost for a district, Picou said.
After the presentation, audience members were polled by raising their hands whether they had a favorable opinion of the modified calendar or were skeptical. A vast majority held a favorable opinion, while a handful were skeptical.
The district collected questions asked by attendants and plans to report back with answers at the next community forum. TPSD will also send a survey to parents and teachers to collect feedback.
A second forum discussing modified calendars is set for Dec. 12 and a discussion about creating community-based accountability model will take place on Jan. 23, 2023. The meetings will be held at the Church Street School Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
