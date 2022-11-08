djr-2021-05-16-news-project-search-arp5

Dr. Rob Picou speaks to students of the Project Search program during their graduation ceremony at Church Street School on Friday afternoon in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO — The benefits and disadvantages of adopting a modified calendar were discussed Monday night during the first of several planned Tupelo Public School District community forums.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you