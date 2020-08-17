TUPELO • At Tupelo High School, and across the Tupelo Public School District, students were excited to be back in school on Monday – and teachers were, too.
Amy Robins, a geometry teacher at THS, wants her students to know that “even though you may have adversity or challenges in your life, you’ve just got to keep on persevering.”
Robins, who has had leukemia for 9 ½ years and takes chemotherapy treatments every day, leads by example.
“Even though my oncologist did not want me here this year, I wanted to be here,” she said. “I’m not going to live in fear. I’m concerned and I’ll take precautions, but I’m just going to keep on keeping on.”
Despite an increased focus on safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robins said, “at the core of everything, our students are here to learn and we’re here to teach.”
On Monday, William Scott began his 27th year teaching with a college algebra class – a dual credit course in partnership with Itawamba Community College. He had 18 students physically present in the classroom and one participating virtually via a livestream of the class. TPSD students had the option to choose between traditional in-person or online instruction as they registered for the 2020-21 school year.
For Scott’s course, all assignments will be submitted electronically, but he said students “didn’t seem at all intimidated with the technology and with the new way of doing things.”
One challenge with virtual learning, Scott said, is the loss of personal interaction. That means online learners will be tasked with communicating effectively with their instructors.
“I lose, with virtual students, the ability to look into their eyes during the lesson and gauge, ‘Well, Sally’s not getting it’ or ‘Little Johnny’s got this. I can move further,’” Scott said.
THS Principal Art Dobbs said the school has put into place multiple safety measures to help prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. Hand-sanitizing stations were placed throughout the school, students had their temperatures checked as they entered, and there was universal compliance with masking on Monday.
“Everybody had their mask on,” Dobbs said. “That was something that was a big worry at first, but then when I see them getting out of their cars and getting off the buses, it’s not been an issue.”
According to Dobbs, approximately 25% of the 2,000 students enrolled at THS opted for virtual learning.
Dobbs said students want to be in school and the community needs schools to continue operating.
“Year-by-year growth is so vital for the future of these students, whether they’re 5 years old or 17 years old,” Dobbs said. “A one year setback or a half a year setback can have a ripple effect that’ll continue on for three or four years, and we have to have these kids back in the classroom or the virtual classroom to continue that growth.”
At Pierce Street Elementary School, Kim Chambers, a fourth grade gifted teacher, and Cathy Enis, a fifth grade English language arts teacher, checked students’ temperatures as they walked into the school from the car rider line on Monday morning.
After passing the temperature check, students were greeted by teachers and support staff who helped direct them to their classrooms.
Each teacher wore a button featuring an unmasked photo of themselves, so that students could see their smiling faces.
Pierce Street Principal Amy Tate said there was a heightened sense of excitement and anxiety for the first day as compared to past years, but months of preparation made the school ready for students’ return.
“I think once children are on campus, a lot of the fear and anxiety will melt away,” she said.
Parents of the school’s third through fifth grade students couldn’t walk them to their classrooms this year but had the option of taking first day photos at several photo stations set up outside the school before saying goodbye at the front door.
As part of the school’s safety protocols, custodians will sanitize rooms between activity classes, after lunch or during restroom breaks while children aren’t in the room. Playground equipment will also be sanitized between classes, and the entire school will be thoroughly cleaned each afternoon.
“Whether we remain in school or end up at home for a duration, it is just my hope that we are able to provide quality instruction and education to all of our children,” Tate said.
At Tupelo Middle School, seventh and eighth graders walked in single-file lines as they transitioned between classes, with an occasional student stopping to ask a teacher or administrator for directions to their next class.
Eileen Bailey, a seventh grade U.S. history teacher, said she expects an average class size of about 17 students this year, but will have online students participating as well.
Bailey said students, especially the seventh graders new to the school, will easily adjust to the “new normal.”
“I think that we’re doing everything we can for the kids, staff, administration and parents to keep these kids as safe as we can,” Bailey said. “That’s ultimately what a teacher’s job is anyway, pandemic or no pandemic – to keep my kids safe and give them a great, safe learning environment.”
With all the district’s planning in place, Bailey said Monday felt like the beginning of a regular year other than the use of masks, wiping down desks, etc.
Jade Rucker, an eighth grader, said she was nervous to return to school because of COVID-19 but felt better after seeing friends.
“It’s gone pretty good so far,” Rucker said. “It’s been a little confusing not knowing where classes are and stuff, but everything else like meeting teachers, it’s been really fun.”
Rucker said she’s looking forward to “having all A’s and B’s and being able to play sports this year.”
TMS Principal Mark Enis told teachers that Monday was the most important day of the 2020-21 school year “because we’re really setting the tone of the school year from August to May.”
“Whether you’re a veteran teacher, first year out of college new teacher, or new to the Tupelo Public School District, this is new for everybody,” Enis said. “It’s kind of like we’re all starting over together and I just feel like if we continue to work together as a team and always put the best interest of the kids first, we’ll be fine.”
The middle school is operating on a modified block schedule this year, with four 80-minute classes alternating each day, for a total of eight different classes every two days.
“It would have been very easy for us to come to school and take four core classes every day and go home, but that wasn’t what was best for kids,” Enis said, adding that it’s important for students to have elective and extracurricular classes.
Knowing a rough number of traditional learners versus distance learners ahead of the school’s return was helpful, Enis said.
Around 30% of the school’s estimated 1,070 students opted to start the school year taking part in virtual learning, and in-person class sizes at the middle school range from six to 20 students, which allows for social distancing.
With school having been out since March 6, Enis said it was good to see kids walk through the door laughing and interacting with each other again for the first time in a while.
“Today was like a game day,” Enis, a former coach, said. “There were some nerves for sure. But once those kids hit that door, it was school as usual.”