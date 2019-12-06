JACKSON • The Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday unanimously approved plans submitted by the University of Mississippi to relocate the Confederate monument that stands at the center of the Ole Miss campus.
The plans were initially sent to the board in August, which detailed the university’s intent to move the statue from its location in the Circle to the Confederate cemetery located near the Tad Smith Coliseum.
Kane Ditto, the president of the board of trustees, told members of the board that the board’s job was simply to evaluate the technical plans submitted to them and ensure those plans comply with federal and state guidelines. The board was not making the final decision to move the statue.
Katie Blount, the director of the state agency, also told members of the board that she and the agency had received some “public comments” that all focused on the issue of relocating the statue, but none about the plans.
The effort to relocate the campus monument was initially spearheaded by the university’s Associated Student Body last March when the organization unanimously passed a resolution calling for campus administrators to relocate the monument.
Subsequently, the remaining campus government organizations passed similar resolutions in the following weeks, and then-interim Chancellor Larry Sparks announced on March 21 that he agreed the monument should be relocated.
“Our campus constituents are in alignment, and we agree that the monument should be relocated to a more suitable location,” Sparks wrote in a statement on March.
The statue served as a focal point for a neo-Confederate rally in February where protesters covered portions of the university and the community with protest signs and Confederate flags.
The final decision now rests with the state Institutions of Higher Learning to decide if the monument can be relocated. The earliest the matter could be discussed by IHL is at its next meeting on Dec. 17.