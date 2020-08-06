The Mississippi State Board of Education voted to allow school districts to waive up to 10 days of the 180-day instruction requirement for schools during a special called meeting on Thursday morning.
The decision was made to help districts that independently decided to delay their return to school or were ordered to delay by Executive Order 1517 which was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday and required grades 7-12 in eight specific COVID-19 hot spot counties to delay opening until Aug. 17.
The waiver will benefit local districts like Oxford School District, which has delayed its start date from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 and Pontotoc City School District which delayed its start from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.
"The purpose of this is to acknowledge that our administrators who are impacted by delayed starts are trying to reset their academic calendar," SBE Chair Dr. Jason Dean said.
Dean acknowledged that allowing the waiver of up to 10 days may create issues around pay for teachers, administrators and hourly employees. Those matters will be addressed at the board's Aug. 27 meeting.
State law requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction each school year, but local school districts are responsible for designing school schedules that best meet the needs of their communities. School calendars, including the first and last day of school and school holidays, are set at the district level.
The SBE had already decided in mid-June to allow districts to meet the 180-day teaching requirement for the 2020-21 school year via traditional, virtual or hybrid learning schedules in an effort to provide more flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.