TUPELO • The Mississippi Department of Education's State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of hybrid learning schedules, which is a combination of virtual and traditional learning, by K-12 schools through the month of October.
Mississippi schools and districts can begin using the hybrid scheduling option immediately through October 31 of this year.
Use of the hybrid scheduling option is only available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and districts/schools must adhere to all virtual learning requirements set by MDE. Students must still receive 330 minutes of instruction per day for 180 days of school.
The goal is to allow for better social distancing among students, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines.
"The use of this hybrid scheduling for this period of time has to directly tie back to the pandemic, and to ensure the safety of students," Dr. Paula Vanderford, MDE's Chief Accountability Officer, said.
Virtual days can not be used for professional development days, testing days, etc.
"The Mississippi Department of Education recommended the policy change because some superintendents expressed concern about the challenge of ensuring adequate social distance among students," Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, said. "Hybrid scheduling gives districts another strategy to help educate students safely."
The board had just approved a policy on July 15 that eliminated the hybrid scheduling option for the 2021-22 school year, but reconsidered the policy on Thursday "due to the increased number of diagnosed COVID cases in school-aged children at the beginning of the 2021–2022 school year and in consultation with Mississippi State Department of Health officials."
The policy had been approved in July with the caveat that a time may come when a revision was necessary, but it was not expected to be changed just over a month later.
"We did not anticipate the rapid rise in COVID cases in Mississippi so early in the beginning of the school year," Vanderford said.
Between Aug. 9 and 13, more than 4,500 students tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 20,000 were quarantined statewide, according to MSDH data.
The board will consider whether to extend the hybrid learning policy at its October 21 meeting.