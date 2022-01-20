TUPELO • The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) will allow schools to use a combination of virtual and traditional learning to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among students and teachers as educators continue to grapple with ongoing outbreaks of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
On Thursday, the state school board voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling, potentially limiting the number of students inside a classroom each day. Mississippi's K-12 schools can begin using the hybrid scheduling option immediately through March 11, 2022.
Hybrid scheduling allows districts to reduce the number of students in schools each day by having a portion of students learn online while another portion attends school in person.
MDE stressed that hybrid scheduling can only be used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The SBE based its decision on COVID-19 infection data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, and may consider extending the option beyond March 11 if needed.
“The Mississippi Department of Education asked the State Board to temporarily allow hybrid scheduling to give school districts that needed it an additional strategy to help educate students safely,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
Districts are still required to provide a minimum of 180 days of instruction and must ensure any virtual learning days include actual teaching for a minimum of 330 minutes, MDE said.
The SBE previously allowed hybrid scheduling from Aug. 19, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021, during a wave of cases driven by the COVID-19 delta variant.