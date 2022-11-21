TUPELO — The Mississippi State Board of Education named Robert Taylor, a 30-year veteran educator and deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Mississippi's new state superintendent of education on Monday.
Taylor is a Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate who began his career as a teacher's assistant in Mississippi. He has served as a teacher, principal, district superintendent and state education leader in North Carolina public schools.
He will lead the Mississippi Department of Education starting in late January. He will succeed Kim Benton, who has been serving as interim state superintendent of education since July.
“Dr. Taylor possesses all the qualities the Board sought for the next state superintendent of education. He brings extensive leadership experience at the school, district and state levels and the skill and commitment needed to continuously improve student achievement statewide,” SBE Chair Rosemary Aultman said in a statement. “Mississippi has become a national leader for improving student outcomes. The Board is confident we selected the right person to lead our state to achieve at even higher levels.”
Along with his experience as a district and state administrator, Taylor has served as an adviser to the schools of education at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Fayetteville State University, where he earned both his Master’s of School Administration and Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
During his 10-year tenure as a district superintendent, Taylor was selected for numerous state roles including an assessment task force that drafted new legislation for statewide student assessment, the governor’s superintendent advisory council and state board and higher education advisory boards. He currently serves as the governor’s appointee on North Carolina’s Center for the Advancement of Teaching.
"My family and I thank the Mississippi State Board of Education immensely for offering me the opportunity to lead public education," Taylor said in a statement. "Mississippi has made tremendous strides in literacy, and our goal as a state should be to continue this growth and refine the work that has produced such great results."
Taylor looks forward to working with educators at all levels to identify barriers to success and support local districts in working to support the work that makes children college and career ready.
"Many districts produce outstanding student results, and I welcome the opportunity to examine this work and develop pathways for all schools and districts to share successful work," he said.
Taylor said he believes parents should have the loudest voice regarding the education of their children, and he'll offer a listening ear as state superintendent.
"The opportunity to return home to Mississippi and work hand in hand with all stakeholders to improve education is perhaps the pinnacle of one’s career," Taylor said. "This opportunity has been afforded to my family and I, and we look forward to our homecoming.”
