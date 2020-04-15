TUPELO • There is a renewed focus on online and distance learning after Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that school buildings will remain closed through the end of the semester.
Students are expected to continue learning, though, and the Mississippi Department of Education is working to ensure that happens.
“This is not an early summer vacation,” state superintendent Dr. Carey Wright said on Wednesday. “This is a time that we have to shift gears in the way we provide education.”
A survey was sent to all 146 districts in the state last week to gauge how many are conducting distance learning solely online versus physical packets and other methods, Wright said. The majority of districts are doing a combination of both.
Mississippi is set to receive $174.4 million in K-12 funding from the CARES Act, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The state is also expected to receive more than $34 million for governors’ emergency education relief grants.
Wright said receiving this “one-time funding” is the perfect time to take a look at “what we can do to help all areas of the state ensure that all children have access to the internet,” especially in rural communities.
That access may be increasingly important as educators look towards the 2020-21 school year.
“If the medical professionals are true in what they’re predicting, we could very well be in this situation again in the fall because they are predicting a resurgence of COVID-19,” Wright said. “So we’re putting together guidance documents for districts around how to assess where they are technology-wise and access-wise and then try to guide some of their spending when this money comes in so that they’re going to be on firmer ground in order to provide distance learning regardless of where a child lives across the state.”
Wright said some districts are also considering summer classes or beginning the 2020-21 school year in late July, but it will be up to each district to decide whether their students need the additional learning.
Reeves is expected to issue an executive order soon with details for school districts to develop enhanced learning plans for their students, and Wright said that MDE will provide further guidance to districts and help them determine which resources they need to provide a sound distance learning program.