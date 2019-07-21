Mississippi’s statewide assessments continue to measure students’ academic aptitude from pre-K through high school.
Even the state’s youngest students in pre-K students and kindergarten are evaluated at the beginning and end of each school year.
For pre-K students, the Early Learning Collaboratives and similar public pre-K classes maintained gains on the Pre-Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, given in the fall with a retest in the spring.
Among ELC students, 76.9 percent met the target score for the end of the year, compared to 69.4 percent of students in other public pre-K classrooms, offering a variety of class configurations – including Title I, self-contained special education and other school district pre-K programs.
The success of the ELC program helped the Mississippi Department of Education secure a $6 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to expand its effort to develop an early childhood education infrastructure in Mississippi. The National Institute for Early Education Research first recognized Mississippi for its ELC program in 2015 as one of only five states that meet all 10 of its quality standards.
More than 250 Tupelo Public School District pre-K students averaged a 417 on the readiness assessment in the fall, climbing to 568 in the spring.
Lee County School District’s 13 pre-K students started the year off with a 429 average, later advancing to 482.
“Research consistently shows that high quality early childhood education is one of the most powerful ways to make a positive difference for children throughout their education and life,” said Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
Above pre-K, kindergarteners take a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in the fall and spring of each school year. In fall 2018, 36.9 percent of students scored ready for kindergarten.
Retesting in spring 2019 showed 65.6 percent of students met the end-of-year target score, according to MDE.
“Mississippi kindergarten teachers are continuing to do an outstanding job helping students build the foundational literacy skills they need to be successful in their education,” Wright said.
The KRA evaluates skills such as the ability to recognize letters and match letters to their sounds and a student’s recognition that print flows from left to right. The exam produces reports for parents and teachers that detail each child’s early reading skills. Teacher reports also include diagnostic information and instructional plans for every student.
Average scores among schools ranged from 603 to 808. The target end-of-year score for kindergarten is 681.
TPSD’s average for the fall of 2018 was 512 with the spring score increasing to 714 among the 550 kindergarten test takers.
Lee County Schools averaged a 494 score among its four elementary and primary schools last fall, with an increase to an average of 719 in the spring. More than 500 students took the test in the county.
“Reading instruction must remain a major focus through the third grade so that all children complete elementary school with strong reading skills,” said Wright.