Inspiring and empowering change for generations to come may sound like a tall order, but the state of Mississippi is looking to lead the charge when it comes to education.
A new recruitment campaign from the state superintendent’s office was announced this week to encourage high school and college students – as well as professionals seeking a new career opportunity – to consider teaching.
“One student, one classroom, one school at a time” is the branding being used for TeachMS, the campaign’s theme.
“We know that Mississippi, like every state in the nation, is facing a teacher shortage. We have been asked by current educators and school and district leaders to assist in teacher recruitment, and this initiative is one way to do that,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
The endeavor is designed to appeal to an array of potential educators who want to impact the more than 470,000 students within the state.
As part of the campaign’s development, high school and college students provided insight into what’s important to them if they are to consider a career in education. Also, current teachers from across the state shared stories about what motivates them to commit to the profession.
“The majority of students in our state attend public school, and they depend on us to prepare them for college, the workforce, military and life,” Wright said. “Our students deserve caring, effective teachers in their classrooms, and recent gains in student achievement prove that over time, a dedicated professional can transform one student, one classroom and one school at a time.”
The TeachMs.org website features different paths for those finishing high school or college who might be looking into education as a career path, as well as transitioning professionals who might be looking for a career change.
The website is also being utilized for current educators to share their own classroom stories in the hopes it will bring about change within the deficit.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, four critical shortage subjects exist in around 50 different districts throughout the state.
Math, science, foreign language and special education divisions are the most sought after for educators to fill roles.
In north Mississippi, Chickasaw and Union county school districts are among the list of geographical shortage areas.