Tupelo • State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright discussed the 2020-21 school year and Mississippi’s distance learning plan during a media call on Thursday afternoon.
When asked if she anticipated seeing other school districts have positive COVID-19 cases like Corinth has in its first two weeks back, Wright said she “won’t be surprised.”
“It has no boundaries, it knows no political class, it knows no socioeconomic class and I think what we’ve got to do is just be incredibly diligent and follow through,” Wright said.
Corinth School District has had seven positive COVID-19 cases among high school students who have attended in-person classes, as of Friday. There was also one student case at the middle school and one employee case at the elementary school. There are more than 100 students quarantined district-wide.
Wright said there’s no way to know whether schools statewide will have to shut down again like they did in mid-March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but medical officials are predicting that the situation could worsen when flu season begins in the fall.
“That’s one of the reasons that we put the digital learning plan in place and also are purchasing devices and putting a device in every child’s hand and every teacher’s hand,” Wright said.
And thoroughly preparing the state for distance learning could also prove useful in the event of school closures due to hurricanes or tornadoes.
Wright said the State Board of Education has approved a vendor and they hope to have new devices starting in Sept. or Oct., but have very little control over when they arrive.
The state of Mississippi has ordered around 400,000 devices including laptops, tablets and other technology.
“We found that in the spring there was a huge equity gap and we had a lot of children who did not have access to a device or access to the internet and so that was part of what we built into our plan so all children would have a level playing field,” Wright said.
All schools in the state should have the capability to go fully virtual, if needed, once devices arrive.
Every district had to purchase a learning management system for uploading instructional materials, and in order to address connectivity issues, the state’s new devices will be both WiFi and cellular enabled.