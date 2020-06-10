JACKSON - State Treasurer David McRae today announced the winners of the College Savings Mississippi Art Contest. Each of the winners will receive a scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. For as little as $25, almost anyone can start an account for a child. To learn more, visit Treasury.MS.gov.
For PreK-2nd Grade:
1st Place: Ann Lyles Gray from Madison
2nd Place: Mary Wise from Tupelo
3rd Place: Maddison Ballinger from Reinzi
For 3rd-5th Grade:
1st Place: Audrey Kate Turner from Madison
2nd Place: Banks Still from Oxford
3rd Place: Cecilia Duhon from Hattiesburg
For 6th-8th Grade:
1st Place: Harper Golden from Jackson
2nd Place: Savannah Jackson from Ocean Springs
3rd Place: Mariel Kassoff from Jackson
For 9th-12th Grade:
1st Place: Charles Rounds from Florence
2nd Place: Elena Eaton from Gulfport
3rd Place: Desmond Young from Jackson
"Congratulations to each of this year's winners," said McRae. "Art is about invention and experimentation. It's about seeing the ordinary from a new perspective and learning from our mistakes. These skill sets are the same ones required to succeed in higher education and the workforce. I look forward to seeing where each of these students will go and am hopeful the scholarships will serve as a launching pad for them to pursue an education of their choice."