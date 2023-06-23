TUPELO — Children are learning new skills and discovering hobbies during Tupelo Public School District’s Camp Opportunity summer camps through the entire month of June.
The program is offering 36 camps this year and serving close to 400 pre-K through sixth grade students at Parkway Elementary School, Camp Opportunity director Dana Maharrey said. The camp, held at Parkway Elementary School, is currently in its third week.
Teachers create proposals for camps each year, leading to a variety of unique offerings. Camps offered for the first time in 2023 cover topics like anime, Greece, American history, space and cooking.
“The best resource that we have in this district is the creativity and minds of our teachers,” Maharrey said.
In a weaving camp taught by Elizabeth Owen, an art teacher at Lawndale Elementary School, children weaved a purse using a cardboard loom and used a different technique with another loom made from a toilet paper roll, popsicle sticks and tape to French knit a strap for the handbag. Later in the week, they’ll sew a metal clasp to the opening of their purse.
“A lot of kids think that art is painting and drawing,” Owen said. “They don’t really see it as fabric art or sculpture. So, I wanted weaving as a camp to introduce these kids to something that they might not get to do, so they might have passion for that.”
Mary Richard Martin, an incoming fifth grade student at Rankin Elementary School, enrolled in the weaving camp because she wanted to learn something new. Each day brings new excitement.
“I love just getting to hear what we’re going to do today and what we might do next,” Martin said, adding that she enjoys incorporating her own style into her creations.
Marli Johnson, an incoming sixth grade student at Milam Elementary School, thought the camp sounded interesting — and it certainly turned out to be.
“I’ve never weaved in my life, and I really wanted to try it,” Johnson said.
She’s spent the week making a white-and-red striped purse for her mother, along with a matching headband.
Meanwhile, in a three-dimensional art camp called “2D of Not 2D,” campers worked with paper, Styrofoam, wood and clay to create 3D projects.
“I’ve done a lot of art camps, and we do a lot of flat work, lots of paper and 2D stuff,” Madi West, a fourth grade gifted teacher at Lawndale Elementary School, said. “So, I thought it would be fun to experiment and learn a little bit more about how to make art 3D.”
She wants students to learn that art doesn’t always have to be something framed on the wall; it can be something that sits on a shelf or stands on a table.
Wednesday morning, campers built castles inspired by Paul Klee’s abstract painting “Castle and Sun.”
Stella Farrar, an incoming fourth grade student at Pierce Street Elementary, based her castle on Rapunzel’s tower.
Having attended an art camp last summer, she wanted to try another this year and has enjoyed working on the week’s projects.
Caleb Zuniga, an incoming sixth grade student at Milam Elementary, has learned new ways to make art while making new friends this week.
His favorite project so far involved using paper to create a 3D face. Other projects included making bugs and symmetry sculptures.
“It’s really fun and exciting,” Zuniga said. “Each day is a new surprise waiting.”
