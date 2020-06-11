FULTON - Several students have been selected as members of CenterStage, Itawamba Community College’s pop show group for 2020-21, based on the first round of auditions.
They include Jasmin Ford of Ecru; Preston Cox of Fulton; Kaylee Heitger of Mooreville; Mary Beth Oliver of Nettleton; Carolyn Barrett, Emma Cate Sparks, both of Saltillo; Kamron Benton of Smithville; and Maggie Hardin of Union.
Additional auditions will be scheduled this fall.
Directors are Kyle Davis of Fulton and Christy Colburn of Amory.
For more information, email kddavis@iccms.edu or cacolburn@iccms.edu.