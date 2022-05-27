TUPELO • With the curtains closing on the 2021-22 school year, summer construction and improvement projects are ramping up across the Tupelo Public School District.
"Our board always has a vision for continuing to grow," Charles Laney, TPSD Director of Operations said.
In line with that vision, the district received input from teachers, principals and other stakeholders about how to improve campuses, make them safer and address the needs and wants of everyone involved while deciding which projects to pursue.
"We have a phenomenal maintenance and operations team," TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. "They are committed to providing the best, most beautiful facilities that our children and our community deserve."
Tupelo High School
A new parking lot is currently being constructed to create a dedicated practice space for the high school's band and JROTC. The band previously practiced in another parking lot, creating a potential danger when school dismissals and practice times overlapped.
School officials say the new parking lot will serve as a secure location for practices with more direct access to the band hall. The lot will also provide 170 additional parking spaces when needed for scheduled events on campus.
There are also plans to revamp the sophomore courtyard entry, a prominent access point for students, by updating landscaping and creating outdoor learning environments with the addition of sun shades and tables.
The high school is in the planning stages of building a multipurpose facility for various extracurricular activities. It will include seven classrooms and an approximately 5,000-square-foot multipurpose space for whatever the high school sees fit, Laney said.
Tupelo Middle School
Over the summer, Tupelo Middle School will update landscaping in front of the building, which will provide more space for students at arrival and dismissal times with the addition of sun shades for car riders.
Around 35 new parking spaces area also being added at the baseball field, located down the hill from the school, to allow for safe parking for all students and coaching staff.
Milam Elementary School
At Milam Elementary, previously unused classroom space upstairs is being transformed into new learning spaces for students.
"We have some areas of the building that were not being utilized to their full potential," Laney said.
The school will add a multipurpose science lab with movable equipment, allowing for collaborative work between groups of students. Another room will be turned into a science lab. Two regular classrooms will also be added.
Milam's courtyard, which serves as a transitional space between classes throughout the day, will be gutted and renovated to improve drainage.
Sun shades will also be added for coverage during inclement weather and to enable the courtyard's use as an exterior learning environment.
Joyner Elementary School
At Joyner Elementary, the interior and exterior sanitary sewer lines will be replaced, along with the lift station.
It's not glamorous, but it's work that has to be done from time to time to maintain buildings across the district.
"All of our buildings are 50-plus years old," Laney said. "So just to be good stewards, (we're) up-keeping those buildings so we can get another 50 to 70 years out of them."
Rankin Elementary School
Rankin Elementary' s dining room will be expanded using approximately $2 million in ESSER III funds, allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Once completed, the expanded space will seat around 140 students, Laney said, increasing lunchroom capacity and reducing wait times in the lunch line.
District-wide updates
Across the district, HVAC units will be replaced or equipped with bipolar ionization technology in an effort to improve air quality. Those updates will be completed with approximately $2.1 million in allocated ESSER III funding.
Painting will take place at campuses district-wide this summer.
"That's just to refresh our buildings after two years of COVID," Laney said. "Put a new coat of paint on them, it'll be a different look for people coming in."
The district's transportation office will also be renovated to add additional office space, conference room space, restrooms and a break room.