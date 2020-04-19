As public school buildings in Mississippi remain closed for the rest of the semester, it’s up to each school district to ensure that their students continue learning.
Some, like the Booneville School District, already had the infrastructure in place to teach their students online.
Booneville was designated as a District of Innovation in 2017, in part to provide online classes to other schools in the state. Booneville superintendent Todd English said there are 330 students at Booneville High School, but online instruction is provided to 1,100 students from other districts.
Having already had distance learning in action for grades 5-12 made it easier to create a plan for grades K-4 on the fly, English said.
Even for Booneville, one of the biggest challenges is the lack of online connectivity for some kids. If educational materials and feedback are not provided for those students, the achievement gap will grow exponentially next year, so the district is trying to reach them in any way possible.
“Although every kid may not have the internet and every kid may not have a laptop, especially in lower grades, most every kids’ parents have a data plan on their cell phone,” English said.
They’re sharing read aloud videos and educational games that younger students can access with smartphones and physical instructional packets are also available.
“The old model is you take the bus to the students to bring the students to the teacher,” English said. “The new model is you take the teacher to the students, and you figure out whatever hurdle remains one at a time and address that hurdle as best you can.”
New Albany School District superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said that by the third day of COVID-19 closures, his district’s online learning plan was up and running.
At least one hour per day and three days per week, New Albany teachers work with students in a virtual classroom setting. Teachers also have established office hours on Fridays for any remediation or accommodations that students may need.
“It’s working just like it does in our normal classroom setting,” Evans said.
New Albany typically holds summer classes to offer remediation opportunities for students who need to master subjects to move to the next grade level in the fall. Evans said the district already had plans in place to do a lot of the virtual learning they’re currently offering starting this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic “increased that timeline greatly.”
“Although it’s been a very difficult time for our country, a difficult time for our students, I also see it as an opportunity to reinvent teaching and learning and education in our country,” Evans said.
Tupelo Public School District superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said his district’s distance learning plan has gone phenomenally well due to the efforts of teachers, principals, coaches, support staff and parents.
“We are not only trying to deliver educational services in an equitable way with unfamiliar technology, but we are also trying to attend to the social and emotional needs of students who have had their worlds turned upside down,” Picou said.
TPSD is already creating a “blueprint for the summer and for next year” that will include a greater commitment to “blended learning,” which is a combination of technology access and old school learning methods.
“I believe access to technology is important and technology can certainly be a great accelerant to the classroom experience, but we should also remember there was education and learning before we had technology,” Picou said.
The district will look at using textbooks and other learning resources to add to the technology tools in place for “a more accountable and complete education experience.”
“I have always believed the toughest metal is forged in the hottest fire,” Picou said. “Our students, school staff, and our parents are going to emerge on the other side of this crisis stronger, more resilient, more committed to each other, and focused on the value of community, friends, family and faith.”
Lee County School District superintendent Coke Magee said that with schools closed for the rest of the semester, his district will continue to provide learning opportunities to its students as best it can.
Education is “a relationship business,” Magee said, so the lack of social interaction with distance learning is difficult for both students and teachers.
LCSD is offering resources online and paper packets that can be picked up during meal distributions for students each week. Magee said parents and students have been helpful in reaching out to suggest improvements, and the district is always looking for new ways to provide student support.
The only thing that he asks is for principals, teachers and parents to be patient as everyone works together to find the best solutions during this unprecedented situation.
“Every day brings about a new challenge,” Magee said. “We’re going to continue to find ways to meet those challenges, but it’s just hard to schedule something a month down the road right now.”
Oxford School District superintendent Brian Harvey said that more than 95% of students in his district have participated in distance learning so far, but the district continues to try and reach the less than 5% that have not.
In some situations, paper packets have been provided but the district is also working on creative ways to make sure all of its students are able to access classes online.
One option is to provide C Spire personal MiFi hotspots to students who live in a remote location without internet. But if there’s a cluster of students without access in one particular area, Harvey said, the solution will be to park a bus equipped with WiFi in a neighborhood for student use. The district is also talking with MaxxSouth Broadband to see about getting cable internet in homes.
For those students who are participating in online learning, OSD outlined a platform of expectations for teachers and students early on regarding work, grading, etc. that has helped things go more smoothly.
“I can tell you that learning has continued • and it may not be in the standards, but learning has happened,” Harvey said. “Kids have learned, teachers have learned, superintendents have learned. We’ve all had to adjust and rethink.”
Harvey thinks the lessons learned during this pandemic will ultimately benefit education.
“This will pass and we will come out of it,” Harvey said. “We’re going to be better for it and we’ll all have different skills, abilities and talents that are weaknesses now, but they will become strengths.”