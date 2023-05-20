TUPELO — Tupelo Christian Preparatory School celebrated its Class of 2023 graduates at Hope Church on Saturday evening.
Following a welcome address by TCPS board chairman Tollie White, graduating senior Benjamin Tallant took the stage to perform "How Great Thou Art" in honor of Craig Barnard, a Bible teacher who died earlier this year.
The TCPS Class of 2023 salutatorian Lauren Elizabeth Tate began her speech with advice to her classmates, urging them not to allow another person to determine the choices in their life.
"Each person has their own life to live and yours should be extraordinary in a way that you choose," Tate said. "Pursue what makes you joyful and you will truly be happy if you do what you love in every aspect of your life."
Valedictorian Anna Faith Bonds thanked not only teachers, family and friends for their support, but she also thanked a group of "familiar strangers," people she doesn't know that she feels as though she's known her entire life — including the likes of Ray Bradbury, Vincent van Gogh and C.S. Lewis.
Bonds' speech centered around the theme of the song "Auld Lang Syne," a Scottish folk song traditionally sung on New Year's Eve to bid farewell to the previous year.
"Someday in the future, 'Auld Lang Syne' will include this moment alongside all previous moments," Bonds said. "Therefore, I implore you to treasure today. There won't be another day quite like it. Treasure your relationships, your experiences and your familiar strangers and all of the things that make you who you are."
After the presentation of diplomas, each graduate also received a piece of ribbon to serve as a symbolic representation of the school to remind them of their Christian education.
The Class of 2023 selected Ephesians 3:16 to serve as a guide for their school year. It reads "According to the riches of his glory he may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being."
As the group of 29 graduates stood before the stage, TCPS teacher James Underwood read Philippians 4:4-7, which the students had been journaling and praying about in their senior Bible class, and offered a prayer of dedication.
After the presentation of graduates, the Class of 2023 walked outside to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" to toss their caps into the air.
