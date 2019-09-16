TUPELO • After Ali Ballard heard her name announced in front of a packed audience of educators, administrators and civic leaders, the first thing she remembers is that she sent a text message to her mother.
“I knew she would be proud,” Ballard said.
A third-grade math teacher, Ballard was one of 29 educators named a Teacher of Distinction and awarded a cash prize at a Monday luncheon.
In total, 23 teachers from the Tupelo Public School District received a $1,000 check and six assistant teachers received a $500 check.
Ballard is herself a product of Tupelo schools and now teaches at Lawhon Elementary. She has been a teacher seven years, and has been in the Tupelo School District five years, the last three at Lawhon Elementary.
“My students motivate me,” Ballard said. “I want them to be successful academically, but I also want them to be good individuals.”
Only a few minutes after Ballard’s name was called, the banquet had concluded and Ashley Moton was trading hugs while clutching her own Teacher of Distinction award in one hand.
Like Ballard, she has been nominated a handful of times before. She teaches English language arts at Pierce Elementary, and has spent nine years working in TPSD.
“I have teachers that have given to me, and I want to give what was given to me,” Moton said, blinking away tears. “It’s a special gift. Teaching is a calling.”
Moton may need an awards case pretty soon. She was named teacher of the year for Pierce Street Elementary during the last academic year.
The Teacher of Distinction awards have been presented annually since 1999, with local businesses, charitable foundations and other organizations providing the needed fund.
Monday’s ceremony was hosted by the Tupelo Rotary, Kiwanis and Civitan clubs, with the CREATE Foundation and the Association for Educational Excellence also acting as sponsors.
Nominees for the Teacher of Distinction awards are offered each year by students, parents, teachers, administrators and other community members.
An independent committee makes the final selection based on a number of standards, including student performance, professional achievement and development, the ability to inspire and personal integrity.
“I feel honored, because a lot of times I feel like teachers are looked over. It’s a blessing to be in a district that supports teachers as well as TPSD does,” Moton said, standing in line for the bevy of photographs taken after the luncheon.
During that luncheon, held at First Baptist Church Tupelo, an array of speakers lauded the significance of public education as a key driver of local success.
Local attorney Greg Pirkle acted as master of ceremonies and said that the strength of Tupelo’s civic fabric and its economic vitality “does not happen by chance” and “does not happen without our teachers.”
TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou called Monday’s awards a way “to honor the hard work, the dedication and the love of teachers in the Tupelo public school system.”