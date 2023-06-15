BELDEN — High school students from across Northeast Mississippi spent the week at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center exploring potential career pathways at the annual Tek2Go Advanced Manufacturing Camp.
The camp, which wrapped up Thursday afternoon, shifted its focus from middle school to high school students this year in an effort to expose older students to jobs they may not yet have considered.
Gina Black, director of events for the Community Development Foundation, said camp organizers wanted students to see what's available at ICC. Once students reach ninth grade, they really begin thinking about their future, so Tek2Go camp is a perfect opportunity for them to develop new skills while learning about careers.
The camp enrolled ten students from across Northeast Mississippi. They spent the week using robotics and welding skills to make an ink pen, engrave a flashlight, build a clock, assemble a commemorative desk plaque and create miniature metal guitars much like the art pieces that line Tupelo's Main Street. Students also toured Hawkeye Industries in Tupelo and Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Blue Springs.
Santiago Lopez, an incoming junior at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, was encouraged by his parents to attend the camp. His father is a welder and Lopez saw it as a great opportunity to get to know a bit more about what he does.
"It was overall a good experience but I really liked going to the Toyota factory," Lopez said. "We got to see how complex their operations are and how they do things."
Chris Moses, industrial maintenance instructor at the ICC Belden Center, has assisted in the robotics portion of the camp for five years.
"They get to come in here and sample a little bit of every program, and they get to see how it works," Moses said.
The camp exposes them to various trades while educating them, which is greatly needed. Now in its fourteenth year, the Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT) Foundation affiliate camp is sponsored by CDF, ICC, Hawkeye Industries and the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
"We're doing this hoping that we will catch some of these students," Moses said. "They'll come in, they haven't been exposed to it before and then they come in and say 'Hey, I really like that precision machining stuff over there.' In fact, we've already got one that's said that."
Brennan Davis, an incoming freshman at Saltillo High School, said she signed up for Tek2Go camp because she isn't sure what she wants to do after high school.
She enjoyed the entire week, but discovered her favorite part as the group practiced welding on Thursday morning. She left the the camp hoping to further explore welding as a career path.
Hunter Parker, an incoming senior at Itawamba Agricultural High School, attended the camp because he wanted to get experience before enrolling in trade school after graduation.
"You learn a lot of new skills that you wouldn't learn if you didn't come to the camp," Parker said.
He liked the robotics portion of the camp best and plans to enroll in ICC's robotics program in fall 2024. Parker prefers hands-on learning rather than sitting in a classroom and said he learned a lot through the week. He encourages anyone who has the opportunity to attend Tek2Go camp to take it.
Next week, area educators will come to the ICC Belden Center for a similar three-day camp geared towards equipping teachers with knowledge of advanced manufacturing skills for use in the classroom.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.