TUPELO • Milam Elementary School will have a new principal next year.
The Tupelo School District Board of Trustees has named Terry Harbin as the school's new principal. They made the announcement following a special called meeting on Monday.
Harbin replaces Paul Moton, who was recently named the district's new Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design.
Harbin previously taught fifth grade math at Milam and serving as an assistant principal at New Albany Elementary. He was Lawndale’s principal from 2006 to 2012.
He has also worked in higher education, serving as adjunct professor at the University of Mississippi from 2010 to 2016 and as the Administration & Supervision Program Coordinator at Delta State University from 2012 and 2015.
In 2008, Harbin became the fourth TPSD principal to be named Mississippi’s Administrator of the Year.
Harbin, a 1980 graduate of Tupelo High School, will return to his home district after spending four years as principal at Itawamba Attendance Center, where he guided the school to an “A” rating.
He and his wife, Angela, have been married since 1987. Their two children, Peyton and Sidney, are both Tupelo High School graduates.
In a press release, Harbin said he's eager to return to Tupelo.
"I’m very excited to be returning home to my blue and gold roots," he said.