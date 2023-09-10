Education Math Scores

Giada Gambino, 10, left, becomes frustrated with a problem on a math worksheet from school as her mother helps her work through it at the dining room table in their home Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Spring, Texas. 

 Michael Wyke I AP

Across the country, schools are scrambling to catch up students in math as post-pandemic test scores reveal the depth of missing skills. On average, education analysts say students' math knowledge is about half a school year behind where it should be. The plunge in scores exacerbated racial and socioeconomic inequities in math performance. And students aren't bouncing back as quickly as hoped, supercharging worries about how they will fare in high school. Using federal relief money, some schools have added tutors and other recovery programs. But the September 2024 deadline for allocating that money will arrive before many children have caught up.

