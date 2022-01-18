TUPELO • The mother of a Thomas Street Elementary School student has been named the Tupelo Public School District's 2021-22 Parent of the Year.
TPSD Board of Trustees President Joe Babb awarded Leigh Monroe the district's highest honor for parents at the board's regular meeting, Tuesday.
Babb said Monroe's hard work and generous spirit can be felt beyond the walls of Thomas Street Elementary.
"Not only is she involved in her child's school, her volunteer efforts can be seen all throughout Tupelo," Babb said of Monroe. "From the Regional Rehab Center to the Tupelo Women's Club, Junior Garden Club and the Autism Center, she works tirelessly to insure every child has a chance to succeed."
The Meridian native has been described as a giving spirit and tremendous resource for the organizations she serves. Monroe's the type of person who isn't afraid to wear many hats, Babb said.
It's the first time Monroe has received the honor.
Monroe thanked the board and said her family has "tremendously blessed" by the district.
"(We) look forward to many, many more years of being a part of it and also serving those that do so much to help not only our children, but all of the children in Tupelo," Monroe said.
Monroe's son, Connor, is a first grader at Thomas Street Elementary, where she currently serves as the school's PTO president. Over the past year, she's organized fundraisers, staff lunches, class parties and found local sponsors for the school while serving on various committees.
"I can’t begin to tell you what she means to our school," Candi Moore-Saul, Thomas Street Elementary principal, said. "She’s here as much as we are and is willing to do whatever is needed. She is so loved by all and more than deserving of this award."
Monroe and her husband, Michael, are advocates for building awareness about autism, which Connor has. They mentor other families and speak at events, always open to share their experiences.
"Having a special needs child motivates me even more to be involved," Monroe said. “I want to encourage hope and promote inclusion and acceptance for all children with special needs. Connor is a very special little boy, and nothing matters more to me than him being loved and accepted."
She said the family has been blessed with two phenomenal teachers at Thomas Street who have helped Connor succeed.
A plaque was presented to each individual school's chosen parent of the year during Tuesday's board meeting.
In addition to a plaque for her win at Thomas Street, Monroe received flowers and a plaque commemorating her being named Tupelo's overall Parent of the Year.
Monroe is now in the running for Parent of the Year in the congressional district. If she wins that, she'll go on to be considered for the State Parent of the Year accolade.