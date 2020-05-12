FULTON - Three students at Itawamba Community College were among the winners in the 2020 Mississippi Community College Creative Writers Association competition.
They include Charlie Wright of Pontotoc, first place in dramatic writing for “An Accumulation of Anguish;” Mary-Elizabeth Moore of Red Bay, Ala., third place in poetry for “The Question;” and Briana Polk of Tupelo, honorable mention in poetry for “Drowning.”
The competition included poetry, short story, essay (creative nonfiction), literary essay, dramatic writing and college literary magazine.
First, second and third place winners received monetary prizes of $100, $60 and $40, respectively.