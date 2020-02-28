TUPELO - Tupelo High School's annual Black History Month program on Friday morning featured former NFL player and THS graduate Russell Copeland.
THS Student Council President Nathan Keen welcomed the hundreds of high school students in attendance, along with school and district administrators, city council members and Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.
"I welcome you to celebrate and to embrace with courage, faith and hope, not only the accomplishments of African Americans but also the achievements of humanity as a whole," Keen said.
Teacher and coach Teneeshia Boyd sang "Lift Every Voice" before the featured speaker, 1989 THS graduate and former NFL player Russell Copeland, took the stage.
Copeland played for the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII. After four seasons with the Bills, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers before retiring from the league in 1999.
Since then, he has worked as a motivational speaker and individual trainer and is currently a radio sports broadcaster for AM560 in Memphis.
"Our forefathers and mothers exemplified courage, faith and hope abroad and locally to survive, to be set free, to live, make a difference and pave a better, smoother road for you and me," Copeland told students.
He thanked former teachers and principals for the positive influence they had on his life and went on to talk about Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, Ida B. Wells and Martin Luther King Jr.
"I have a dream that one day in the state of Mississippi, a desert state sweltering with the heat of injustice and oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice," Copeland said, paraphrasing King's famous "I Have A Dream" speech. "I have a dream where little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls and walk together as sisters and brothers."
"Look around you, look next to you, look in front of you, look behind you. That day has been fulfilled," Copeland added, to applause from the audience.
Freshman Riley Mulrooney painted a portrait of King, and two special education students, freshman Austin Wood and sophomore Daisana Mister, painted on easels as the THS Voices choir performed several songs later in the program.
Dozens of students around the gymnasium waved their phones' flashlights in the air as the choir performed a rendition of the gospel song "Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)," by Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers, a fitting moment to conclude the month-long celebration of Black History at Tupelo High School.