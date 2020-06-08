TUPELO - As Aidan Wilson finished a morning of volunteer work at All Saints’ Episcopal Church on Tuesday, he was surprised with a scholarship check presented by Mississippi Treasurer David McRae.
Wilson, a 15-year-old incoming junior at Tupelo High School, has worked with the parish’s Saints’ Brew outreach program to feed people in need since early March when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He received a $529 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarship as part of the Tell Me Something Good Scholarship program, which awarded scholarships to four students across the state beginning in May.
“We were in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, the middle of the economic crisis, and everyday you turned on the news, you saw something that was bad,” McRae said. “And yes, bad things are going on, however there are a lot of great things going on in the state of Mississippi, a lot of charitable things going on in Mississippi, especially with our youth.”
Wilson said he's thankful for the scholarship and hopes to study music at Vanderbilt University after graduating from THS.
But for the moment, he will continue to volunteer at Saints’ Brew, which served 1,239 meals to people in need in the community last month.
Wilson attends the church with his mother and said he’s happy to “bring attention to what’s going on in the community” through his service.
Saints’ Brew Director Hannah Maharrey said that Wilson “not only helps us serve breakfast,” but truly gets to know the guests he serves.
“He knows all of the guests’ names, what they like, what they don’t like,” Maharrey said. “He knows what kind of fruit they’ll eat, he knows if they like cream and sugar in their coffee, he knows if they drink milk or not.”
Wilson also goes beyond small talk and gets to know the people he serves, discussing everything from what they’ve been up to recently to what they are reading.
McRae said Wilson and other students like him are “shining beacons of light” in their communities and honoring them “felt like the right thing to do.”
“The Tell Me Something Good Scholarship was designed to highlight the work of young people just like Aidan,” McRae said. “Aidan is reliable, kind, generous and optimistic. He exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and stands as an example to his peers.”