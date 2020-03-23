RIPLEY - North Tippah and South Tippah Schools have canceled plans to distribute grab-and-go meals and learning packets this week as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county increases.
With nine confirmed cases, Tippah County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of March 23.
North Tippah announced on Sunday that its grab-and-go meal distribution set to begin on Monday would not continue as planned and that the situation will be reevaluated each week.
North Tippah superintendent Scott Smith said with the recent spread in the county, he felt canceling the meals was the safest decision.
"Here we were, fixing to have 50 kids coming to each school, multiple staff that would be at the schools potentially setting up a position to spread it further," Smith said. "That’s why the decision was made, for the safety of the kids and the community."
Plans to distribute physical learning packets to students will also be put on hold. Educational materials will be posted online for North Tippah students and teachers will be in contact with students and parents to distribute information, Smith said.
"We’re trying to cut down every chance possible of spreading (the virus) further," Smith said.
South Tippah Superintendent Frank Campbell announced his district would also cancel meal and packet distribution for at least a week.
“Due to the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tippah County, the South Tippah School District will suspend its feeding program for the week of March 23rd," Campbell said in a statement on Sunday. "The situation will be reevaluated with information being communicated to the public on a weekly basis.”
Pine Grove School in the South Tippah district had plans to deliver packets to children via school bus rather than have students come to the school, but that has also been canceled. School work will now be posted online.