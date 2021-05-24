The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) and the CREATE Foundation announced $89,500 in early childhood grant funding to be distributed to local school districts by the end of May.
The funds are intended to increase the percentage of kindergarten-ready students, but each school district will have the autonomy to design their own programs to achieve that goal.
The TWEF committee has committed $89,500 in annual grant funding for the next three years. Those funds can be requested by the eight school districts in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties — Pontotoc City, Pontotoc County, New Albany, Union County, Baldwyn, Nettleton, Lee County and Tupelo.
The districts have developed plans related to summer programming or targeted remediation support during the school year — specifically, Lee County and Pontotoc City requested funding to support part-time staff during the school year to support reading development.
Baldwyn, Nettleton, New Albany, Pontotoc County, Tupelo and Union County all coordinate summer programming for incoming kindergarten students.
The TWEF approved requests spanning from $6,000 to $20,000 for a total of the full $89,500 to be distributed at the end of May 2021.
"Early childhood education is critical for the emotional, mental and physical development of our children," Mike Staten, President of BNA Bank and member of the TWEF Advisory Committee, said. "I am excited about this grant initiative and it is my hope that each child who benefits from this will have an opportunity to enjoy a fulfilling and successful life."