TUPELO — The Tupelo Public School District's 2023 Teacher of the Year is Chelsey Wilson, an English teacher at Tupelo High School, and the Administrator of the Year is Heather Cartwright, principal of Rankin Elementary School.

djr-2022-12-14-news-tpsd-admin-cartwright-twp1

Rankin Elementary School principal Heather Cartwright was named the Tupelo Public School District's 2023 Administrator of the Year.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

