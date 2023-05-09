djr-2023-05-10-news-tpsd-carroll-arp1

Christy Carroll, principal at Carver elementary School, speaks Tuesday during the Tupelo Public School District Board meeting after being announced as the new principal at Thomas Street Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Hers was one of two administrative changes announced during the meeting.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Changes in administrative leadership for two elementary schools were approved by the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you