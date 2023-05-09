Christy Carroll, principal at Carver elementary School, speaks Tuesday during the Tupelo Public School District Board meeting after being announced as the new principal at Thomas Street Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Hers was one of two administrative changes announced during the meeting.
TUPELO — Changes in administrative leadership for two elementary schools were approved by the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon.
Christy Carroll, a 30-year educator who has spent 16 with the district, was named the new principal of Thomas Street Elementary School, while Wesley McCullough has been approved as the new principal at Lawhon Elementary School.
Carroll, a native of Corinth who earned her education degree from Blue Mountain College and specialist and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi, has served in the same capacity at Carver Elementary School the past 11 years after spending five years as principal at Lawhon.
"It is an honor to serve in the Tupelo Public School District," Carroll said. "I am excited to continue my service at Thomas Street Elementary. I can't wait to meet the students, staff and families and begin working with them to make a difference in the lives of our community's most valuable resource — our children.”
A graduate of Kossuth High School, Carroll also taught in the Lee County School District for 14 years. She will replace Candi Moore-Saul.
“Mrs. Carroll is a proven team builder who believes in supporting teachers, communicating with parents, and taking care of children,” TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou said.
McCullough, a 2007 graduate of Tupelo High School, comes to the district after serving as assistant principal at New Albany Elementary School for four years.
He will replace Ian Shumpert, who is retiring after 30 years with the district.
Known as a great communicator and a relationship builder, McCullough was instrumental in helping NAES become a consistent A-rated school and a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
“I am extremely excited to make my way back home to Tupelo,” McCullough said. “I look forward to serving Lawhon and the community.”
McCullough broke into the administrative ranks in 2018 as an assistant principal with the Alcorn School District.
“We believe Mr. McCullough will make an excellent addition to the Lawhon team,” Picou said. “He hopes to meet with each teacher before day one to find out what each teacher loves about the culture of Lawhon Elementary School.”
A search is now underway for a new principal at Carver.
