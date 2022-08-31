TUPELO • A new clear bag policy for sporting events and other activities is being implemented immediately across Tupelo Schools, the Tupelo Public School District announced on Wednesday.
The policy was created in the interest of enhancing existing security measures, the district said.
Patrons are encouraged not to bring any type of bag to TPSD events, but the following outlines the kinds of bags which will be permitted:
Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches (approximately the size of a hand).
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose, TPSD said.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.
The policy pertains specifically to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited from being taken into any TPSD venue.
Any bag that is not clear or does not meet the stated criteria will be searched, TPSD said.
