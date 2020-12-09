TUPELO • A second grade English teacher and Tupelo Middle School’s principal have earned Tupelo Public School District’s highest honors.
Leslie Tally, a second grade English Language Arts teacher at Lawhon Elementary School, has been named TPSD’s 2020-21 Teacher of the Year, and Mark Enis, principal at Tupelo Middle School, was awarded Administrator of the Year for 2020-21.
Members of the TPSD Board of Trustees announced the winners of the annual awards during a virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Tally is in her second year teaching at Lawhon Elementary School and her 10th year overall as an educator. She said being named Teacher of the Year is “the highest honor” she could’ve ever expected to receive in her career.
“This is a hard award to give any single person this year because every teacher has gone above and beyond in what’s typically already a challenging profession,” she said. “It’s been a challenging year, but it’s also been a rewarding year. We had to think outside the box in a lot of ways, and I think it’s made all of us better professionals just from the challenges that we’ve faced.”
She is National Board Certified and also a Teacher of Distinction recipient.
Tally focuses on teaching reading and writing skills to students, and is particularly passionate about helping students with learning disabilities like dyslexia. She’s currently working on certification as a dyslexia therapist.
“My overall goal is to help children feel confident as readers and writers,” Tally said. “Since I teach second grade, I’m at the foundational level for reading development. It's such a crucial time in their development of reading and writing.”
Tally said her father, Bobby Purvis, both inspired and motivated her to follow in his footsteps and become an educator. Purvis taught and coached in Alcorn County for 47 years.
“I just remember seeing the impact that he had on kids and their lives,” Tally said. “His career influenced me at a young age to become a teacher because I saw the profound difference you can make on the lives of children, to help them and positively impact their future.”
As Teacher of the Year, Tally received a commemorative plaque from the district and a $1,000 check from The CREATE Foundation.
Enis is in his second year at Tupelo Middle and 22nd year in education. He thanked Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou and the Board of Trustees for allowing him to serve as a leader in the district.
“Although receiving the administrator of the year award is the highlight of my professional career, I’ve never done things for accolades or recognition,” Enis said. “I do this because I believe this is what the good Lord put me on this earth to do.”
A 1992 graduate of Tupelo High School, Enis has coached soccer, golf and baseball, he also served one year as assistant principal at both the high school and Lawndale during his time with the district.
Prior to his arrival at TMS, he spent two years as principal at Lawhon, leading the school to an A-ranking.
Enis said he’s faced many challenges working as an administrator during the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably a redesign in the way schools function on a daily basis, from how students walk in the hallways to how teachers structure their rooms.
“It’s been one of those years where we had to think outside of the box a little bit and try new things,” Enis said. “A lot of it’s trial by error. We’re learning as we go. We didn’t pretend to know everything that was going to happen as the school year progressed.”
Enis said his primary job as principal is to take care of teachers so they can in-turn take care of students.
“I try to put our teachers in the best position possible so they can be successful, so our students can be successful,” Enis said. “Back when I first went into administration, someone told me, ‘Your main job is to take care of the teachers,’ and the further I get into this, I understand that more than ever, that the teacher matters.”
As Administrator of the Year, Enis received an engraved mantel clock from the district.
Both Tally and Enis were honored by district administrators at their respective schools on Wednesday morning. They will be in the running to receive the same accolades on the state level. Those winners will be announced in spring 2021.