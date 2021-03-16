TUPELO • Tupelo High School’s Renasant Field will receive a major enhancement before Golden Wave fans arrive for the home opener against Corinth on Sept. 10, with a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art video board set to be installed in the coming months.
The TPSD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the $557,000 project during its monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The cost includes prep work, electrical work and additional sidewalks, in addition to the control system that will be housed in the press box, software, two play clocks, an HD Sound Shockwave sound system and HD cameras.
The project will be paid for with district funds. No financing will be necessary, and school district leaders said digital advertising will cover the expense of the project in the long term.
“This will be a game changer for Tupelo athletics and Tupelo football,” second-year coach Ty Hardin said. “I’m so excited about the endless possibilities. We will have the best atmosphere in the state.”
The HD video board, which measures 21.6 x 38.5 yards, was purchased from Ace Sports, a company based in Little Rock, Arkansas. It will replace the current scoreboard in the west end zone, although it will be located several feet further back.
“It is good to see this upgrade to the Renasant field become a reality,” TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. “The current scoreboard had met its lifespan and required constant maintenance. This facility upgrade is consistent with the TPSD tradition of maintaining high-quality programs.”
The board will also be used for soccer, track and other events held at the stadium.
Construction will begin as soon as possible and should be completed within 130 working days.
“The game day experience will be electric,” TPSD activities director Jason Miller said. “The capabilities it has will make the game more like the next level. We are so excited about the possibilities this brings to the school, community and the district.”