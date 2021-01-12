TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a contract to expand parking at Milam Elementary School and construct an additional canopy for dropping off students.
Charles Laney, TPSD’s Executive Director of Operations, said the project will add 51 new parking spaces to the parking lot connected to Robins Street, behind Milam. Including existing spaces, the parking lot will have 95 to 100 total parking spaces when the project is complete.
An additional canopy for student drop-offs will also be built as part of the contract with Sloan Landscape Architecture, LLC.
The estimated cost of the project is between $650,000 and $700,000. Laney hopes to have bids awarded in April so construction can begin and be completed by the time school resumes in August.
Laney and district administrators hope the addition will allow Milam increased flexibility with traffic flow and improve safety for students and parents dropping off their children at the school, which is located at the busy intersection of Jefferson and North Gloster streets.