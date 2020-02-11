TUPELO - The Tupelo Public School District approved plans for a new parking lot and other improvements at Church Street Elementary as part of a vision to breathe new life into the beloved school building.
The TPSD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bid for construction on Tuesday afternoon. The entire multi-phase project is expected to cost more than $430,000.
Phase one of the project will involve construction of a new parking lot with 47 parking spaces. It will replace a small parking lot that currently has only four parking spaces, TPSD director of operations Charles Laney said.
An entrance and exit will be created for the parking lot as well, replacing the one-lane road currently used for both entry and exit to the lot.
In addition to the parking lot, a wrought iron fence will be installed around the perimeter, along with additional lighting and security gates that can be opened by employees with access cards.
TPSD employees and visitors currently park on the road along Church Street, so adding parking spaces in a central lot beside the building will improve safety and convenience.
Church Street Elementary closed in 2012 and now houses TPSD’s human resources, finance and communication departments. There are plans to move additional departments to offices in the building, which was constructed in the Art Deco style after the 1936 tornado. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
A “Friends & Family of Church Street” meeting was held on Oct. 3, 2019 to discuss future plans for the building and hear feedback from the community. The upcoming construction project is a product of those discussions.
Construction is expected to begin in a couple of weeks, and Laney estimates the parking lot will be finished in six to eight months, weather permitting.
Additional construction phases in coming months will bring further improvements around the school.