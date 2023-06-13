TUPELO — Anthony Golding, a familiar face in the Tupelo Public School District, will serve as the next principal of Pierce Street Elementary School.
Golding's hire was approved by the TPSD Board of Trustees during a Tuesday afternoon board meeting.
He replaces Amy Tate, who is retiring after 26 years with the district.
Golding, a Union County native, spent the last four years as assistant principal at Milam Elementary, where he was instrumental in helping reduce the disciplinary infraction count with the implementation of Capturing Kids' Hearts.
During a three-year stretch from 2020 to 2022, Milam also receive the Mississippi Association for Partners in Education Governor's Award.
"I am incredibly honored to be named the newest principal at Pierce Street Elementary School, and I am excited to begin serving the Pierce Street community," Golding said. "The Tupelo Public School District is known for its standard of excellence, and I am proud to build upon that in my new role."
His career in education began in 2013 as a secondary history teacher at Tupelo Middle School. He remained there for four years, serving as an administrative intern for three semesters.
In 2017, Golding became principal at the Houlka Attendance Center, where he also served as transportation director and athletic director. He was named the 2019 Chickasaw County School District Administrator of the Year. After a successful two-year stint, he came to Milam Elementary.
"During his interview rounds, Dr. Golding did a great job of showing his vision for continued success," TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. "I’m confident he will be a great fit at Pierce Street and will work diligently to meet the needs of the students, staff and community."
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 2013, Golding received his master’s from the University of Mississippi in 2015. In 2021, he earned his doctorate from Belhaven University.
He and his wife, Caitlin, a 2013 graduate of Tupelo High School, have two children — a 2-year-old daughter, Lincoln, and a 1-month-old son, Rivers.
