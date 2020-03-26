TUPELO - Tupelo Public School District continues to be sanitized as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Servpro has been hired to clean all of the nearly 1.4 million square feet of Tupelo schools, according to TPSD Director of Operations Charles Laney.
Cleaning the schools is a two-step process. The first step involves fogging, which is where a CDC-recommended disinfectant is sprayed throughout the school. The second step involves high-touch cleaning where Servpro employees wipe down everything from walls and floors to desks and chairs.
Milam Elementary and Tupelo High School have been cleaned so far, with plans to clean all other schools by April 17.
Laney said TPSD is “looking at the safety of everybody first and making sure everybody is taken care of,” with student safety always being the top priority.
Only a limited number of administrators, staff and security officers are allowed in certain parts of the school buildings during the emergency closure.
“Any areas that we know people are not going to be in, Servpro is going up and putting plastic up across those corridors, taping it up and putting signs in there,” Laney said during TPSD’s Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
Servpro will come back to do additional touchup cleaning to disinfect areas that remain in use before students return.
If school resumes on April 20 as currently planned, Laney said the schools will be cleaned “on a daily basis.”