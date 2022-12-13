TUPELO — Tupelo Public School District officials continued their public discussion of possibly adopting a modified calendar for the school year on Monday night.
Led by TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou, a few dozen community members attended the meeting — the second of three planned community forums to explore the possibility of changing when students attend class.
Picou explained that a modified calendar, sometimes referred to as a balanced or year-round calendar, has four 45-day quarters with 15-day breaks in between, along with a 30-day break in summer rather than the traditional 60-day summer break.
Picou's presentation included a mock version of Tupelo's 2022-23 school calendar showing what it would look like if Tupelo were to adopt the same calendar as the Corinth School District, which was the first district in the state to move to a modified calendar in 2016.
The results of a recent survey question were also shared with the crowd.
The question reads: "Would you support a modified school calendar if it meant adding two additional two-week intersessions throughout the year and having school end in mid-June and start in mid-July?"
Of the teachers who responded, 323 said "yes" and 210 said "no." Of the community members who responded, 887 said "yes" and 988 said "no."
After walking through some of the pros and cons of a modified calendar, Picou asked the audience to share their thoughts.
Audience members raised questions about the modified calendar, including whether changing the school year’s schedule would improve student performance, how it would affect summer sports and vacations and whether local daycare services would shift their operating days to match the calendar.
Picou said all questions were being collected and considered while exploring the change, and added that no decision has been made about the future of the school district’s calendar year.
The district will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 school year collecting data and considering whether changing to a modified calendar is the right decision for Tupelo. If a change to the calendar were to be made by the TPSD Board of Trustees, they would use the next school year to work out the details and fine-tune the calendar before implementing it.
The meeting was live-streamed on Tupelo Schools' website and will remain available for the public to view online.
Picou said the district will host two Webex meetings for TPSD stakeholders to allow for those who couldn't attend the in-person meetings to ask questions and share their thoughts, along with hosting focus groups at several of the district's schools and sending out more online surveys to gather feedback.
Next month, TPSD's ongoing Community Forum Series will switch gears to discuss a community-based accountability model. That meeting will be held at the Church Street School Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023.
