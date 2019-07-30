TUPELO – Honoring and furthering education in Northeast Mississippi continues to be at the forefront of local academic institutions, and a new partnership between Itawamba Community College and Tupelo Public School District is looking to strengthen that bond one step further.
The two institutions of learning announced Tuesday that a middle college program, launching next week, will allow qualified THS junior and senior students to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate's degree from ICC simultaneously.
The first of its kind in the region, the program will function with THS students housed on the ICC Tupelo campus for the majority of the school day.
"It's historic … a different way of doing business in public education," said TPSD superintendent Rob Picou. "When I first got hired on with TPSD, I was charged by a very creative school board to design innovative programs that would get people excited.
"Historically, TPSD has always been a leader in the state in terms of expanding opportunities for our children and this is just one such opportunity."
To qualify, students must be a high school junior with a minimum of 14 core Carnegie unit credits, including completion of Algebra II – and in good academic standing with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Additionally, the students must also score at least a 17 ACT sub score in ELA and a 19 ACT sub score in math.
"It's not for every student, but it's for that group of students who have the work ethic and diligence to achieve something extraordinary," Picou said. "Our team(s) have come to a product that our parents will be proud of, our students will be proud of and our community will be proud of."
ICC president Jay Allen said that ICC has long offered alternate delivery modes of dual classes to Tupelo students and the middle college program is the next natural progression.
"We are thrilled to pilot this program to better benefit qualified students, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Tupelo Public Schools," Allen said. "(The students) are going to integrate immediately into our classrooms … they're going to feel like a college student, they're going to be treated like a college student and they will have an opportunity to go back to a hub or homeroom on our Tupelo campus to gain some support structure in a high school setting as well."
TPSD has hired Tyler Philley to oversee the day-to-day program, ensuring students remain on track, follow the rules obtained in the joint program's handbook and assist with any academic needs that might arise.
"I mainly just want to give them the support they need in navigating college life," said Philley, secondary counselor and middle college coordinator. "As a high school student, you're not really introduced to college timelines and things like that. We want to help them go through their days of college, give them advice and support them in any way they need, whether it's academically or with struggles they may have.
"This will allow our students to move forward with their education in whatever path they may choose to be well prepared for their future."
Seven students have been identified as eligible for the middle college, beginning next week, with four more applicants potentially viable for the program upon its launch.
Two courses of study will be offered: Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Sciences with tracks in business marketing management, computer programming, early childhood development, hospitality management, law enforcement, paralegal and public health technologies.
THS students will be bused to the ICC Tupelo campus daily, returning to the high school campus for lunch, and then back again in the afternoons, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the students will take advantage of support services at ICC.
Picou implemented a similar strategy during his time in Alaska and the district looked to Gulfport School District's middle college Collegiate Academy as a basis for implementation.
"You're always looking at various education models, and I'm confident this will be a tremendous opportunity for our students," Picou said.