TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District’s sixth through 12th grade students no longer need to raise their hands to ask to use the restroom during class.
The district recently introduced SmartPass, a digital hall pass system, for its secondary students. Students create the pass by selecting the room they're currently in, choosing their destination and sending a request for approval to their teacher. After the teacher approves the pass, a timer begins and the student has a set amount of time to go to the restroom, get water, visit the school nurse or pick up something in another teacher's classroom.
The idea to implement the system came from Tupelo High School's new principal, Dr. Melissa Thomas.
After Thomas's hire as THS principal was approved in April, she spent several days on campus observing day-to-day operations.
"During class time, when kids were out and about, I couldn't tell where they were supposed to be and if they were going in the right direction," Thomas said.
In her eyes, that was a safety concern. If the school were to enter lockdown at that moment, many students would be unaccounted for. Upon returning to her office, Thomas immediately began researching how districts of similar size to Tupelo had addressed the situation.
Deciding a digital hall pass system was the right move, Thomas consulted with T.J. Higgins, TPSD's technology director, who compared a handful of available programs before settling on SmartPass.
A one-year subscription for the SmartPass software costs the district $2.99 per student, but with a 20% discount, the total cost for the district for the 2022-23 school year is just over $8,700.
Just a week into the new school year, the system is already working just as Thomas had hoped it would.
"So far, the kids have done wonderful with the new system,” Thomas said. “They make their passes, they go where they say they're going to go, they come back and they end their pass."
Emily Ruedas, a ninth grade Algebra teacher, said SmartPass is an effective way to ensure students are accounted for.
"Anytime they leave our classroom for any reason — whether it's a water break, a restroom pass or if they need to go see another teacher — it keeps them accounted for,” Ruedas said. “We know exactly where they're going, where they're coming from.”
The application does not track students’ movements, but if an administrator or hall monitor spots a student walking the hallways, they can easily identify where they’re supposed to be via the digital monitoring system, which includes the student's name, photo and a timer showing how much time they have left on their pass.
Schools have always had a system to give students permission and a pass to visit locations outside of the classroom during class time, but instead of giving them a physical pass or a paper note, it’s all digital.
"This is one extra measure that we can take to make sure that all 2,000 of my kids get to school, learn and that I'm able to send them back home that evening,” Thomas said. “That's my goal every day. And in the meantime, I hope they're learning what they're supposed to learn in class."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.