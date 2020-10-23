Tupelo Public School District reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases among students during its tenth week back to school, in an update shared on Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed two cases among pre-kindergarten through second graders, four cases among sixth through eighth graders and seven cases at the high school.
At the end of the ninth week of school, 100 students were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 113 were quarantined.
Those numbers were higher by the end of week nine. One hundred and forty-one students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 154 of the district's students taking part in traditional school have been quarantined.
During week ten, TPSD reported that zero teachers and only one support staff member tested positive for the virus. Five teachers are currently quarantined along with 12 staff members.